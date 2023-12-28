In a first ED names Priyanka Gandhi in chargesheet





In its statement, ED said, "Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra bought land in Haryana through a Delhi-based real estate agent who also sold land to NRI businessman CC Thampi."

Enforcement Directorate has named Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the first time in its chargesheet mentioning her role in purchasing agricultural land measuring 40 kanal (five acres) in Haryana's Faridabad from a Delhi-based real estate agent HL Pahwa in 2006 and selling the same land to him in February 2010.