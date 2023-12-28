RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank get GST demand notice
December 28, 2023  16:16
image
ICICI Bank on Thursday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of Rs 26.8 crore on it for alleged short payment of GST. 

 Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand of Rs 24.37 crore with a penalty of Rs 2.43 crore was served on December 27, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing. Assessment of tax payment under Section 73 of Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, it said.

 Kotak Mahindra Bank in a separate regulatory filing said it received a Rs 62.3 lakh GST demand notice on December 27.
