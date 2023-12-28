DMDK chief Vijayakanth passes away

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founder-leader and popular yesteryear Tamil actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai on Thursday following illness.





MIOT International said in a press release: "Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023."





He was unwell for quite some time and his wife Premalatha took over the reins of the party days ago.