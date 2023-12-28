RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi airport sees 9 flight diversions due to bad weather
December 28, 2023  01:28
File image
At least nine flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday due to bad weather. 

An official said three flights of SpiceJet and one flight of Air India were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 1200 hrs. 

Late in the evening, Vistara said five of its flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted. 

At least five flights of Vistara were diverted due to bad weather in the national capital. 

In a series of posts on X late in the evening, the airline said the flight from Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Chennai to the national capital have been diverted. 

Three flights were diverted to Indore and one flight each to Mumbai and Jaipur. Delhi airport issued a fog update at 2225 hours. 

"While landing and takeoff continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected," it said in a post on X. 

CAT III pertains to operating flights when the visibility is quite low. Several areas in the national capital were engulfed in dense fog on Wednesday. 

On Tuesday also, flight operations were impacted at the Delhi airport due to dense fog. -- PTI
