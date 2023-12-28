Change of guard in JD-U? Party prez says...





The Janata Dal (United) will hold its national executive meeting and national council meeting in Delhi on Friday. The meetings has been convened by party president Lalan Singh amidst speculation that he could step down to make way for Nitish Kumar the Bihar Chief Minister to once again take over the reigns of the party.





Responding to the reports, JD-U leader KC Tyagi said, "I reject all rumours. The party has convened two-day meetings. There is a meeting of party office bearers in the office today at 4 pm. There will be a national executive meeting at Vithal Bhai Patel House tomorrow at 11 am, and in the second half national council meeting is scheduled. Nitish Kumar is reaching Delhi to participate in this meeting."





He said that the decisions to be taken in the matter will be divulged later.





On questions, if any changes within the party are in the cards keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, Tyagi said, "All these things are internal matters of the party, they are neither commented on nor statements are made publicly."





Earlier in the day, before leaving for the Capital, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the Friday meeting is part of the party's tradition and takes place once a year.





"This is a normal meeting; it takes place once a year. There's nothing special in it," the Bihar CM said.





Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, too, rubbished the rumours about the resignation of JD(U) president Lalan Singh.





"These are all useless talks...Every party holds its national executive meeting. We also held our party's national executive meeting in Delhi," he said.

Party President Rajeev Ranjan (Lalan Singh) said, "The National Executive is a regular meeting of the JDU. There are meetings of the national executive often. Nitish Kumar is our supreme leader and the JD-U is one and will always remain one."