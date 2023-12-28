RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Canada close to arresting Nijjar murder suspects
December 28, 2023  10:54
Canadian police are close to arresting two men believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the British Columbia province in June and are still in the country, according to a media report. 

According to The Globe and Mail newspaper, the suspects are currently under police surveillance and are expected to be apprehended "in a matter of weeks." 

According to three anonymous sources quoted by the newspaper, the two suspected killers did not leave Canada following Nijjar's assassination and have been under police surveillance for months. 

 The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Surrey city on June 18. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. India has rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated". 

 The report on Wednesday said that police will unveil details regarding the alleged involvement of the assassins and their connection to the Indian government when formal charges are filed. 

 "Within the community, there's a sense of closure that might come with the two people being arrested like it's being said," the Global News quoted Moninder Singh, spokesperson of BC Gurdwaras Council, as saying. According to the report, the integrated homicide investigation team said it was aware of the reports of imminent arrests in Nijjar's murder but won't comment because it's an active investigation. -- PTI
