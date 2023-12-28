Bring Advani to Ayodhya: Ex-BJP MP to Adityanath





The development comes days after the Ram Temple Trust on December 18 "advised" Advani and another BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi not to attend the consecration ceremony because of their age.





"Advani should see with his own eyes Ram Lalla sitting on his throne...this is not only the desire of the country, but of the Hindus across the world, because Advani's contribution to the Ram temple movement is huge," Vedanti said.





Atal (Bihari Vajpayee), Advani and Joshi have contributed a lot for the BJP to reach where it is now, he said.





"Advani has made a huge contribution to the Ram temple movement through his 'Rath Yatra' from Somnath to Ayodhya. I want that when Ram Lalla is being consecrated, the UP government, especially Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, should make arrangements to bring Advani to the sanctum sanctorum," Vedanti told reporters in Ayodhya. -- PTI

Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Ram temple movement seer Ram Vilas Vedanti on Thursday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make arrangements to bring BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony slated for January 22.