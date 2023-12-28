RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP profited from dead: Jairam on alleged Covid scam
December 28, 2023  17:39
image
A day after Karnataka BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that Rs 40,000 crore was embezzled by former CM BS Yediyurappa during the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party was "profiting over the dead." 

 Congress MP and General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Thursday called this incident horrific and utterly shameful, committed by a very senior BJP leader. 

 "A former Union Minister and current BJP MLA in Karnataka, Basanagouda Yatnal has alleged that he holds documents related to a COVID-19 scam worth Rs 40,000 crores(!!!) committed by then CM and current BJP Parliamentary Board Member, BS Yediyurappa. He emphasised the fact that the previous BJP state government in Karnataka profited over the dead," Jairam Ramesh posted on X. 

 Alleging 40,000 crores of rupees were embezzled under the Yediyurappa government in the state during the first wave of corona, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal warned that he would expose the "irregularities," if expelled from the party. 

"The horrific and utterly shameful nature of this crime committed by a very senior BJP leader is the tip of the iceberg of the scale of scams undertaken by BJP governments across the country over the past decade," said Jairam Ramesh. Ramesh rebuked PM Modi, alleging he was 'controlling' the mainstream media of the country.
