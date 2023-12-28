Bihar will get new CM from RJD soon: Giriraj





The Union Minister claimed that the Janata Dal (United), which is the principal partner in the ruling coalition of Bihar, will soon cease to exist as Nitish has lost social support.





Invoking the major controversy around the Bihar CM's much-derided remarks on birth control on the floor of the Assembly during the Winter Session, Singh said a leader in his mental state should resign forthwith from the post of chief minister.





"All doors for Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA are closed. The person who makes such derogatory remarks about women in the Assembly should step down from the post of chief minister immediately. Given his current mental condition, he is not fit to hold the post," Singh told ANI on Thursday.





Nitish walked out of the 'Mahagathbandhan' coalition in 2017 to partner with the NDA. However, in August, last year, he broke ties with the BJP a second time, resigning as Bihar CM just.





He formed a new government after joining hands with the RJD and returned as chief minister. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as his deputy.





Weighing in the national executive meeting of JD(U), which is currently underway in the national capital, the Union Minister claimed Bihar would soon get a new CM from the JD(U)'s ally, RJD.





"Nitish Kumar-ji's days as the CM of Bihar are numbered. He would only remain in the post for a few more days. Lalu Yadav has created a 'chakravyu' (trap) for him. The first step in this 'chakravyu' was making Awadh Bihar the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly. Nitish Kumar will become the former CM very soon. It is decided that Nitish Kumar will not remain the CM anymore. In the next few days, Bihar is going to get a CM from the RJD," Singh said.

