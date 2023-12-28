Bengal records death of Covid patient after nine months





The patient, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, had multiple comorbidities, he said.





"This person was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. He died after suffering a cardiac arrest," the official told PTI.





The state had recorded the last COVID death on March 26.





As per directions of the Union health ministry, representatives of the state health department collected the deceased person's swab samples and sent those for genome sequencing, he said.





The total number of active cases in the state stood at 11, while three people were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the disease. -- PTI

