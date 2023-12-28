Being GG Parikh





Dr GG Parikh -- freedom fighter and Gandhian -- turns 100 on December 30. There will be a programme tomorrow at the Bombay University convocation hall, Fort, from 4:30 pm to 7 pm. The keynote lecture will be by author and historian Rajmohan Gandhi, while NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be the chief guest. The programme commemorates Parikh's remarkable life and legacy.