Being GG Parikh

Being GG ParikhDecember 28, 2023 13:32
Dr GG Parikh -- freedom fighter and Gandhian -- turns 100 on December 30. There will be a programme tomorrow at the Bombay University convocation hall, Fort, from 4:30 pm to 7 pm. The keynote lecture will be by author and historian Rajmohan Gandhi, while NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be the chief guest. The programme commemorates Parikh's remarkable life and legacy.
