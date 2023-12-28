Ayodhya expects lakhs of devotees on Jan 22





PM Modi will throw the gates of the grand temple open for visitors at the consecration event on January 22, next year.





According to sources, lakhs of devotees are likely to pour into the temple town for the January 22 consecration.





Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, is scheduled to hold a meeting today.

According to sources, the discussions will centre on the idol of Lord Ram, which will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple at the grand opening or consecration of the shrine on January 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address attendees at the grand consecration event of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya from the front of the 'Singh Dwar', the main entrance to the temple, sources said on Thursday.