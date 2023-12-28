Additional local trains to be run in Mumbai region to cater to New Year rush





Four special services will run from Churchgate in south Mumbai to the northern satellite town of Virar and another four in the reverse direction, it said in a release.





The special services from Churchgate will depart at 1.15am, 2.00 am, 2.30am and 3.25am on January 1 while the ones from Virar will start at 00.15am, 00.45am 01.40am and 03.05am.





The Central Railway also announced four special suburban services -- two each between the CSMT in south Mumbai and Kalyan on Main Line and CSMT and Panvel on Harbour Line. -- PTI

