RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
5 held at Delhi airport for suspected 'human trafficking'
December 28, 2023  22:42
File image
File image
The Central Industrial Security Force deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport nabbed four airline staff and one passenger suspected of being involved in "human trafficking," the public relations officer, CISF, said in an official statement on Thursday.  

As per the PRO, the airline staff and the passenger were handed over to Delhi police for further legal action in the matter.  

"Vigilant CISF personnel nabbed 4 AISATS staff suspected to be involved in human trafficking along with a passenger @ IGI Airport Delhi. The 4 AISATS staff & the passenger were handed over to Delhi Police," the CISF posted on X.  

On December 27, at about 1: 15 pm, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff at IGI Airport noticed suspicious activities of a passenger who was sitting in the check-in area near departure gate No. 5.  

The passenger was later identified as Diljot Singh (Indian), who was supposed to travel from Delhi to Birmingham by Air India Airlines flight, the PRO stated.  

"Despite a thorough examination of his baggage yielding no suspicious items, Singh's failure to board the flight raised concerns. On the query as to why he did not board the flight, he did not reply satisfactorily," the PRO said.  

"On the basis of strong suspicion, his earlier movements were tracked through CCTV footage. On the basis of electronic surveillance and a query from the passenger, it came to light that he approached the F-11 check-in counter for his checking formalities and after check-in, he proceeded towards immigration, where he was stopped by immigration officials for possessing doubtful travel documents and instructed to bring the  concerned airline staff along with him to clear the doubts," the PRO said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances