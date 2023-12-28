5 held at Delhi airport for suspected 'human trafficking'





As per the PRO, the airline staff and the passenger were handed over to Delhi police for further legal action in the matter.





"Vigilant CISF personnel nabbed 4 AISATS staff suspected to be involved in human trafficking along with a passenger @ IGI Airport Delhi. The 4 AISATS staff & the passenger were handed over to Delhi Police," the CISF posted on X.





On December 27, at about 1: 15 pm, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff at IGI Airport noticed suspicious activities of a passenger who was sitting in the check-in area near departure gate No. 5.





The passenger was later identified as Diljot Singh (Indian), who was supposed to travel from Delhi to Birmingham by Air India Airlines flight, the PRO stated.





"Despite a thorough examination of his baggage yielding no suspicious items, Singh's failure to board the flight raised concerns. On the query as to why he did not board the flight, he did not reply satisfactorily," the PRO said.





"On the basis of strong suspicion, his earlier movements were tracked through CCTV footage. On the basis of electronic surveillance and a query from the passenger, it came to light that he approached the F-11 check-in counter for his checking formalities and after check-in, he proceeded towards immigration, where he was stopped by immigration officials for possessing doubtful travel documents and instructed to bring the concerned airline staff along with him to clear the doubts," the PRO said. -- ANI

