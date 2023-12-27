RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Soldiers need to be more alert: Rajnath@Rajouri
December 27, 2023  14:05
Lauding the troops for their bravery, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said he had full faith that that the army will wipe out terrorism from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir. 

 "I believe in your bravery and steadfastness.  Terrorism should be finished from Jammu and Kashmir and you need to move forward with this commitment. I have full faith that you will achieve victory," Singh said, addressing troops in the border district of Rajouri. 

The minister reached Rajouri on Wednesday on a day-long tour to review the security situation in the wake of a recent terrorist ambush in the border district of Poonch that left four soldiers dead. 

The Defence Minister added that such attacks "should not be taken for granted". 

"I know you all are alert, but I think more alertness is required. Your bravery makes us proud. Your sacrifice, your efforts have no parallel. And they are priceless. When a soldier dies a martyr, even if we pay some compensation, it cannot compensate for the loss. I want to assure you that the government is with you and your welfare and security are high on our priority list," he said.

"Every soldier is like a family member to us," the Defence Minister added. 
