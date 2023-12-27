RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shimla's 1-minute traffic plan for 1.6L tourist cars
December 27, 2023  13:35
File pic. Winter wonderland Shimla
File pic. Winter wonderland Shimla
Tourists have started flocking to the North Indian hill resort Shimla for the winter carnival. 

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi says, "At least 1,60,000 vehicles have entered Shimla in 10 days including 55,000 outstate vehicles. We have analysed our capacity and formulated a one-minute traffic plan, which has eased the traffic on the road for tourists and locals alike." 

 Mayor of Shimla City, Surender Chauhan said that the administration is trying to promote the culture of the state and revive business after the disaster through the winter carnival of Shimla city. 

 "Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the winter carnival yesterday, after which we organised the carnival under his directions. We are promoting the culture and traditions of Himachal Pradesh after the tourism industry was badly hit by floods and disasters," said the mayor.

"We have made arrangements for December 31, I have also conducted meetings with the police and local administration. It would be challenging for us but we are prepared to deal with the traffic problem and identify the special parking slots," said the mayor.
