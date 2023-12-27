Security forces arrest 2 hardcore ULFA-I militants in Assam's Tinsukia





The two militants, identified as self-styled sergeants major Bibek Asom and Mrigen Asom, were apprehended from Phaneng along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, the police added.





Security and patrolling had intensified in Tinsukia following the grenade blast near an army camp at Dirak in Tinsukia on November 22.





The ULFA-I had claimed responsibility for the blast along with two subsequent grenade explosions near security establishments in Sivasagar and Jorhat.





Earlier, the police had arrested a person in connection with the Tinsukia blast. -- PTI

