Rupee falls 15 paise to 83.34 against US dollar





According to forex traders, a robust buying trend in the domestic equity market failed to boost sentiment as investors remained concerned over volatile crude oil prices, fearing disruption in global trade through the Red Sea route.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.21 and traded between the peak of 83.20 and the lowest level of 83.35 against the dollar during intra-day deals.





The local unit finally settled at 83.34 against the greenback, registering a fall of 15 paise from its previous close.





On Tuesday, the domestic currency settled at 83.19 against the dollar. -- PTI

