RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Row over SP leader's Hinduism jibe, seers protest
December 27, 2023  00:54
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya/File image
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya/File image
Hinduism is not a religion but "a deception", Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has said, inviting the ire of some seers in Haridwar who accused him of making such remarks for publicity and threatened to blacken his face. 

Addressing a gathering in Delhi on Monday, Maurya said, "Hinduism is a deception (dhokha)... RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has twice said that there is no religion called Hinduism... it is a way of life. Prime Minister Modi has also said that there is no Hindu religion." 

"Sentiments don't get hurt when these people make such statements but if Swami Prasad Maurya says the same, it causes unrest...," the SP leader added. 

Reacting to Maurya's comment, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj said they would be forced to blacken his face if the SP leader did not desist from making such remarks. 

"Maurya has become active after 2014. He keeps abusing the BJP and the Sanatan Dharma. His sole purpose is to stay in the news by making such controversial remarks as the people have rejected him. The seers have tolerated him so far but if he does not restrain himself and abstain from insulting Hindus, his face will have to be blackened," Puri said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances