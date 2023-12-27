Raj reports 4 new JN.1 sub-variant, tally rises to 8





The cases were reported from Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu, Dausa and Ajmer.





According to the health department bulletin, eight patients tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday and presently there are 34 active cases in the state while two have been discharged.





"We sent seven samples for genome sequencing, of which four tested positive for JN.1 sub-variant. These patients are from Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu, Dausa and Ajmer," Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur, director of public health said.





The patient from Dausa, who had co-morbidities, died a few days ago and his report has come now.





The new COVID-19 strain, JN.1, has been classified by the World Health Organisation as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk. -- PTI

Four new cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were reported in the state, taking the tally of such cases in Rajasthan to eight, officials said on Wednesday.