Rahul has knowledge of wrestling techniques: Punia





Punia told reporters that the Congress leader saw the daily routine of wrestlers at the Akhara and interacted with them. Asked if the WFI issue also figured during the meeting with Gandhi, another grappler said they told the Congress leader that wrestlers have been through a lot of mental stress.





"He reached the Akhara at 6.15 am. He asked us about our daily routine, saw how we do our exercises and he too did some exercises. We were happy that he has a lot of knowledge about wrestling and also knows some techniques," the wrestler told reporters.

Rahul Gandhi has a fortifying meal of milk, Bajre Ki Roti, curd and saag with wrestler Bajrang Punia at Jhajjhar this morning. Gandhi was also offered some locally grown vegetables which he took along with him.