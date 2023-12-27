RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul grapples with wrestlers, eats bajre ki roti
December 27, 2023  11:17
image
Against the backdrop of a controversy surrounding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday morning made an "impromptu" visit to an 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar district and met a group of wrestlers including Bajrang Punia. 

 A senior Haryana Congress leader from the district said Gandhi reached the "Virender Akhara" in the Chhara village early in the morning. He later interacted with the wrestlers including Punia. 

 Gandhi was at the akhara for a couple of hours. The former Congress president's meeting with the wrestlers comes amid the controversy surrounding the WFI. After Gandhi left, Punia told reporters that the Congress leader saw the daily routine of wrestlers at the Akhara and interacted with them. 

 Asked if the WFI issue also figured during the meeting with Gandhi, another grappler said they told the Congress leader that wrestlers have been through a lot of mental stress. 

 To a question, he described Gandhi's visit as "impromptu" and said the wrestlers at the "akhara" were not aware about it. "He reached the Akhara at 6.15 am. He asked us about our daily routine, saw how we do our exercises and he too did some exercises. 

 "We were happy that he has a lot of knowledge about wrestling and also knows some techniques," the wrestler told reporters. He said Gandhi also had milk, "Bajre Ki Roti" and "saag" with them. Gandhi was also offered some locally grown vegetables which he took along with him.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances