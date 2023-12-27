RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Possible terror attack': Israel on Delhi blast
December 27, 2023  08:51
image
The Israeli National Security Council has issued a travel advisory for its citizens in India, suspecting that an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday was "a possible terror attack". 
 
No one was injured in the blast that occurred near the Israel embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. 
 
When contacted, Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, "We can confirm that around 5:48 pm, there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation."
 
The recommendations of the Israeli National Security Council (NSC) on Tuesday, which come amid concerns of a "recurrence of events", apply especially to New Delhi.  
 
Israeli nationals have been warned to try to avoid going to crowded places (malls and markets) and places identified as serving Westerners/Jews and Israelis. 
 
They have also been urged to be on heightened alert in public places (including restaurants, hotels, pubs, etc).
 
The recommendations also suggest avoiding openly displaying Israeli symbols, refraining from attending unsecured large-scale events, and avoiding publicising itineraries on social media as well as photographs and details of visits in real-time.
 
The Israeli Foreign Ministry, in a press statement earlier on Tuesday, said that there were no casualties in the explosion.
 
"The incident is under investigation by the local authorities in full cooperation with the Israeli security forces", the ministry said.
 
Soon after the explosion, which took place in a green belt area outside the Central Hindi Training Institute located near the embassy, teams of Delhi Police's Special Cell, bomb disposal squad and fire department rushed to the spot. An almost three-hour-long search operation was carried out in the area. 
 
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also examined the site, a senior police officer in New Delhi said.
 
After the incident, security was further beefed up around the embassy and other Israeli establishments, according to officials. -- PTI
