No invitation for Ram temple inauguration: Pawar
December 27, 2023  22:13
NCP president Sharad Pawar/File image
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said he hasn't been invited to the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya next month and targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party saying it was difficult to understand whether the party was using the issue for political or commercial purposes.

The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people expected to attend the Pran Pratistha, or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol.

"Don't know if it (BJP) is using the issue for political or commercial purposes. We are happy that the temple is coming up for which many have contributed," Pawar told reporters in Amravati.

When asked if he was invited, Pawar replied in the negative.                 I 

"Visit two-three places of faith that I don't speak about in public. It's a private matter," he said.

Ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra  Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow and address a public meeting after inaugurating an airport in the temple town of Ayodhya on December 30, officials have said. -- PTI
