Mumbai police detain 3 over RBI threat email case





According to the crime branch, the accused has been identified as Md Arshil, Mohammed Iqbal Topala (27), Adil Bhai Rafiq Bhai Malik (23) and Wasimraja Abdulrazzak Memon (35).





The police said that the threat email was sent from the accused, Mohammed Arshil's ID.





He has a BBA degree and works in share market trading.





"The other two accused were detained because their SIM was used in the case," the police added.





All three accused have been handed over to the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station for further investigation. -- ANI

