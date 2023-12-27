Modi to walk through 40 sun pillars in Ayodhya





Each of the 30-foot-high pillars has an ornamental orb which when lit at night resembles the sun.





According to a senior official at the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department's Ayodhya Division, 40 such pillars will be installed on the road -- Dharam Path -- that connects the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk near Naya Ghat with the Ayodhya Bypass.





"Work is underway to install these 'Surya Stambhs' ahead of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the newly built Ram temple. Twenty of these will be located near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk with 10 pillars on each side of the road," PWD Assistant Engineer A P Singh told PTI.





When PTI visited the road on Monday night, 10 pillars were already installed, while ornamental orbs on the 10 columns on the other side of the road were being mounted.





"The other 20 pillars are located on the same road beyond the Satrangi Pul near the Saket petrol pump. Work is underway on that side as well and the aim is to complete the work by December 29," Singh said.





Each pillar, made of reinforced cement concrete, has a decorative cladding made of a special fibre. It carries the chant 'Jai Shri Ram', a mace of Lord Hanuman and other ornamental motifs, the official said.





"Ayodhya is the city of Lord Ram ji and Lord Hanuman," he added.





The PWD official said the project was conceived in October and the installations began earlier this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to arrive at the temple town on December 30. During his visit, Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and a new airport, and address a rally, officials earlier said.





He will also hold a roadshow from the airport to the city, they said, "When the prime minister reaches Ayodhya by road after inaugurating the airport he will enter through this road and these 'Surya Stambhs' will welcome him to the temple town," Singh added.





He said the contract for installing the sun-themed pillars was given to a private company that subcontracted a Mumbai-based firm for the work. -- PTI

As Ayodhya gears up for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple next month, a set of imposing sun-themed pillars -- 'Surya Stambhs' -- are being installed along a prominent road of the temple town.