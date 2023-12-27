RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mistakes that hurt countrymen... Rajnath to troops
December 27, 2023  15:53
image
In an apparent reference to three civilians being found dead after being detained for questioning by army, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said troops keep the country safe, but sometimes such mistakes do take place, which should not happen. 

"It is the responsibility of the troops to win the hearts of the people while performing their duty towards the security of the nation," said Singh, who arrived in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day to review the security situation. 

"You are the guardians of the country. Apart from the responsibility toward security of the country, winning the hearts of the citizens is also a big responsibility on your shoulders. You are making efforts in this direction as well, but sometimes there does happen a mistake (chook). Such mistakes, that may hurt any citizen of the country, should not happen," Singh told troops during an interaction with them in Rajouri. 

 Singh is on a day-long visit to Rajouri and Jammu comes following a terrorist ambush in Poonch. 

 The minister's statement comes amid an outrage over the killing of three civilians in Poonch district on December 22 allegedly after they were picked up by the security forces for questioning in connection with an ambush on two army vehicles that had left four soldiers dead a day earlier.

 The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians and said the medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action on the matter has been initiated. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances