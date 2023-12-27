RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala law student booked for insulting Gandhi statue
December 27, 2023  01:34
The Kerala police on Tuesday registered a case against a final year law student, who is also a local Students Federation of India leader, for allegedly insulting a statue of the Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi recently.

A case has been registered against Adeen Nazar, a final year law student of Bharath Matha College inKochi based on a complaint filed by the KSU activists of the institution. 

A case has been registered under sections 153 (promoting disharmony) and 426 (mischief) against him, a senior police official told PTI.

According to the FIR, the accused had on December 21 kept a pair of black sunglasses on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed inside the college campus.

It also says that he had captured a video after keeping the sunglasses and garlanding the statue and shared it on college WhatsApp groups.

The complaint alleged that his actions amounted to insulting the greatness of Gandhiji with an intention to create disharmony in society. 

The police registered the case and started investigation. -- PTI
