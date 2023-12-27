Karnataka logs 103 fresh Covid cases, one death





Eighty of these fresh cases are from Bengaluru, followed by 8 in Mandya, three each from Ballari and Mysuru, among others.





The deceased person is a 53-year-old man from Mysuru, who had severe acute respiratory infection.





He died on December 25.





According to the bulletin issued by the health department, in the past 24 hours, as many as 87 patients have been discharged after treatment.





A total of 7,262 tests have been conducted in past 24 hours, including 5,607 RT-PCR and 1,655 Rapid Antigen tests. -- PTI

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 103 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 479.