RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Karnataka logs 103 fresh Covid cases, one death
December 27, 2023  20:18
File image
File image
Karnataka on Wednesday reported 103 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 479. 

Eighty of these fresh cases are from Bengaluru, followed by 8 in Mandya, three each from Ballari and Mysuru, among others. 

The deceased person is a 53-year-old man from Mysuru, who had severe acute respiratory infection. 

He died on December 25. 

According to the bulletin issued by the health department, in the past 24 hours, as many as 87 patients have been discharged after treatment. 

A total of 7,262 tests have been conducted in past 24 hours, including 5,607 RT-PCR and 1,655 Rapid Antigen tests. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances