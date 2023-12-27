RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Israeli embassy 'blast': Cops zero in on suspects
December 27, 2023  09:48
A forensics team outside the Israeli embassy
A day after receiving a call about a 'blast' being heard near the Israel embassy, Delhi police have zeroed in on two 'suspects' after examining the CCTV footage. 

Officials have however not confirmed the duo's involvement in the same, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, two persons roaming near the Israel embassy on Tuesday evening have emerged as suspects in the alleged 'blast' incident.

"Two persons are seen roaming in the area in CCTV footage. Their role in the 'blast' call incident is not yet clear. We are trying to ascertain their identity and what were they doing in the area at the time of the call. Things will become clear only after their questioning," they said.

Now the police are examining CCTVs of nearby areas to find out as to how the two suspects reached there and which route they took. They are also trying to ascertain the identity of the two suspects.

Earlier, Delhi police found a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near the Israel Embassy on Tuesday evening in connection with the 'blast' call."A letter has been written in English to the Israeli Embassy in which threatening words are used. The group whose name is written on the letter is Sir Allah Resistance," said sources.

Police are currently examining the letter and are yet to reveal details.

Delhi Police on Tuesday received a call that a 'blast' was heard near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area, but officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident.

The call was received by the Delhi Fire Services at around 6 pm.

Soon, the Delhi police crime unit along with fire services and bomb disposal squad reached the spot. Experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot.

"The sound of a blast was heard by a security guard standing there," FSL sources had said. -- ANI
