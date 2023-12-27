Israel 'blast' case: Cops examine 100 CCTV cams





The police have also started analysing dump data of the said spot, to identify phone numbers active in the area, sources said, adding that around 5000 phone numbers were active during the period.





Delhi Police on Tuesday received a call that a 'blast' was heard near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, but officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident.





Earlier, Delhi police found a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near the Israel Embassy on Tuesday evening in connection with the 'blast' call.





"A letter has been written in English to the Israeli Embassy in which threatening words are used. The group whose name is written on the letter is Sir Allah Resistance," said sources.

Delhi Police is examining footage from over 100 CCTV cameras to nab the suspects in the Israel Embassy blast case. As per sources, the police are examining the footage for the route mapping of the suspects, who were seen walking on the road close to the spot shortly before the explosion.