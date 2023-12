Israel advisory for citizens in India: Avoid crowds

Delhi Police received a call on Tuesday informing them that a blast had occurred near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic area on Tuesday evening.





After the blast, a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was also found near the Israel Embassy in the national capital.





The Delhi Police have sent relevant evidence for forensic evidence.





Israel's Deputy Ambassador to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, said on Tuesday that the workers and the diplomats at the Israel embassy are safe and their security teams are investigating the matter further.





"On December 26, a bomb exploded near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. It is possible that this is an attack," the Israel National Security Council highlighted.





Further stressing the recommendations for the Israelis living in India, the council advised the people to "try to avoid going to crowded places (malls, markets) and places identified as being used by Western/Jewish and Israeli elements."





It also called for maintaining more public places, including restaurants, hotels and bars, to avoid externalising Israeli symbols.

