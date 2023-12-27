Is Tharoor heading to Ayodhya?December 27, 2023 15:40
This is what the Congress MP said. "Was interrogated by the waiting press, wanting to know if I would be going to Ayodhya on January 22. I told them I hadn't been invited but I saw religion as a personal attribute and not one for political (mis)use.
"I also pointed out that by making such a major news story of the event, which has been known about for some time already, the media was playing into the hands of those who want to milk political benefit from the Ram Mandir while distracting the public from their governance failures.
"Temples are not the government's business; unemployment, inflation, public welfare and national security are. But the media allows the temple to turn the focus away from those issues!"