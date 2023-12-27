India reports 109 cases of Covid JN1 till Tuesday





As many as 36 cases were reported from Gujarat, 34 from Karnataka, 14 from Goa, 9 from Maharashtra, six from Kerala, four from Rajasthan, four from Tamil Nadu and two from Telangana, the sources said.





Amid rising concerns over the emergence of the new variant of the coronavirus, Dr Bobby Bhalotra, Vice Chairman in the Department of Chest Medicine, Gangaram Hospital, said, "The new variants are so far mild; they are from the family of the Omicron virus. So, the cases are not too much to be worried about; there is no panic as such but yes, it is a sign that it has come back again. It may flourish because it is more infectious than the normal COVID virus so we have to start taking precautions. Precaution and prevention are better than cures. Take precautions so that doesn't spread for them."





"There is an increase in cases of respiratory illness in OPD of 20-30 per cent due to weather changes, viral illness and an increase in pollution in the national capital," he added.





He further said that patients who already have asthma, interstitial lung disease, or COPD are getting exacerbations mostly from various viruses, including the H1N1 virus or swine flu.





"Despite having a vaccine against these viruses, especially H1N1, people are not getting themselves inoculated in time, and the immune system, which can be prevented by taking a vaccine, is not being used by many patients. So, this increasing exacerbation of breathing problems is due to viruses and more because of pollution. Pollution in our city is very high. And that impacts the lungs of patients, especially those with asthma, bronchitis, and interstitial lung disease. So that's another reason why the number of patients is higher these days in the OPDs," the doctor said.





"Any viral flu that has some treatment and, if not controlled in time, can lead to major respiratory complications like COVID or H1N1 and swine flu. Antiviral medicines are available against them. I think if anybody has had a persistent fever for more than two or three days, his oxygen level is going down. These are the patients who should urgently get their COVID test, H1N1 or RTPCR test," he added. -- ANI

