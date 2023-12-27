RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Former MP duped of over Rs 35 lakh by caretakers
December 27, 2023  22:54
image
A former Member of Parliament was allegedly duped of Rs 35.10 lakh by his caretakers, the Delhi police said on Wednesday.                  

According to a complaint filed by the former MP, he had a bypass surgery in the past and has three attendants -- Aditya Dubey, his father Sunil Dubey and Manoj Shah -- for his assistance.                  

Aditya primarily manages his banking affairs and handles other responsibilities in Patna. 

Manoj used to do manual banking work and other errands, including leasing the farmland for the cultivation of crops while Sunil took care of the complainant, the former MP said in the FIR.

The complainant told police that he served as a former MP and also a former MLA from Sikta assembly constituency in Bihar's west Champaran.

The former MP further stated that on February 18, he received an SMS regarding a transaction of Rs 18,396.

He told police that his mobile was with his security guard who informed him about the transaction.

"The same message was shown to Aditya but he refused that any such transaction happened. I never used any online payment method, thus it created suspicion. I visited Delhi with my grandnephew Rohit Verma, to visit a bank in Parliament Street to meet the branch manager," he said in the FIR. -- PTI
