Deepfake: Govt asks social media to abide by IT rules

Amid growing concerns over deepfakes, the government has directed all platforms to comply with IT rules, as companies have been mandated to inform users in clear terms about prohibited content, and cautioned that violations will attract legal consequences.

IT Ministry will closely observe the compliance of intermediaries (social media and digital platforms) in the coming weeks and decide on further amendments to the IT Rules or the law if and when needed, an official release said.

The government has made it clear to platforms that if legal violations of the IT rules are noted or reported then the consequences under law will follow.

The missive underlines hardening of government stance on the issue, amid growing concerns around misinformation powered by AI - Deepfakes.

Earlier, several "deepfake" videos targeting leading actors went viral, sparking public outrage and raising concerns over the misuse of technology and tools for creating doctored content and fake narratives.

The advisory mandates that intermediaries -- such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and others -- communicate prohibited content specified under IT Rules clearly and precisely to users.