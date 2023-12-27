Dangal in Jhajjar

Another image of Rahul Gandhi with wrestler Bajrang Punia.





Vinesh Phogat, a two-time World Championship medal winner, on Tuesday decided to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna award to the Prime Minister, saying such honours have become meaningless when wrestlers are struggling badly for justice. Phogat's decision comes days after Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Deaflympics champion Virender Singh Yadav returned their Padma Shri awards and Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik quit the sport after Sanjay Singh's election as WFI president on December 21.