Dalit woman gang-raped in UP, 4 held
December 27, 2023  00:03
image
Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Dalit woman in Deva area in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Tuesday.
According to the victim, she had a fight with her husband on Monday and then left her in-laws house.
On her way to her maternal home, four people -- Mughal Azam alias Riyaz, Ashraf alias Bhure, Shabbu and Islamuddin -- in a car offered to drop her, police said.
The woman has alleged that when she refused to sit in the car, two of them forced her to sit on the back seat and stuffed a cloth in her mouth, they said.
Later, they took her to an isolated house and tied his hands and feet and gang-raped her, they said.
The woman got a chance and called her sister-in-law and told her about the entire incident and police came to the spot and rescued her and caught one of the accused, police said.
The woman said that when proper action was not taken at the police station, she complained about the incident to the superintendent of police.
Additional Superintendent of Police CN Sinha said that the medical examination of the victim woman is being conducted and all the accused have been arrested. -- PTI
