RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong's Mumbai-Manipur yatra to cover 6,200 km
December 27, 2023  11:37
Rahul Gandhi's outreach with wrestlers this morning
Rahul Gandhi's outreach with wrestlers this morning
The Congress will hold a "Bharat Nyay Yatra" covering 14 states and 85 districts from Manipur to Mumbai beginning January 14, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal announced Wednesday. 

"The Congress working committee had opined that Rahul Gandhi should start a yatra from east to west... The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to March 20 from Manipur to Mumbai," he said. 

 "Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir travelling 4,500 km. That was a historic yatra in the Indian political history. He will be undertaking this yatra with the experience he had from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This yatra will hold interaction with women of this country, youth and the marginalised community," he said. 

 Venugopal also said the yatra will cover 6,200 km, and will traverse through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat before reaching Maharashtra. 

 "The yatra is covering 14 states and 85 districts. The Bharat Nyay Yatra will be mostly covered by bus along with short stretches of walking," he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances