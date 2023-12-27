RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CAA is the law of the land, no one can stop it: Shah
December 27, 2023  09:28
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that no one can stop the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as it is the law of the land and accused the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, of misleading people on the issue.

Addressing a closed-door meeting of the state BJP's social media and IT wing members at the National Library here on Tuesday, Shah said it is the party's commitment to implement the CAA.

Shah expressed confidence that the party will bag more than 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats from the state. In the 2019 polls, the saffron camp had secured 18 seats.

The Bengal BJP media cell shared a list of pointers of Shah's speech at the closed-door programme. Later in the evening, it also shared a few video clips of Shah's speech.

"We have to work to form a BJP government in West Bengal after the next assembly polls. A BJP government will mean the end of infiltration, cow smuggling and providing citizenship to religiously persecuted people through CAA," he said at the party programme, the video clip of which was shared by the BJP's media wing.

Shah launched a scathing attack on Banerjee for misleading people on the issue of CAA.

"At times, she tries to mislead the people, the refugees, whether CAA will be at all implemented in the country or not. I want to say this clearly that CAA is the law of the land and no one can stop its implementation. This is the commitment of our party," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances