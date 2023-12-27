RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP warns MLA over allegations of corruption
December 27, 2023  19:40
Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary P Rajeev on Wednesday said the party has taken note of certain recent developments and would not tolerate any activities that cause damage to its dignity.

The statement was made after senior party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that Rs 40,000 crore was misappropriated at the time of Covid, during the previous BJP regime under the leadership of then chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

Responding to a question on Yatnal's statement, Rajeev said, without taking any names, that all recent developments in the party were discussed at length during the Karnataka BJP office bearers' meet held today under the leadership of state President B Y Vijayendra.

He added that the leaders would take appropriate decisions on the matter.

"Indoor discussions cannot be disclosed. What I can say is that the party will not tolerate any activities that cause damage to its dignity. Serious discussions have happened between four walls, and our central leadership will take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Shrinivas Poojari too, in response to a question on Yatnal's statement, after the meeting said that the state president and central leaders are keeping watch on party discipline and activities of all leaders, and appropriate decisions will be taken at an appropriate time.

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda questioned why the BJP leadership has not yet take any action against those indulging in indiscipline.

Yatnal, a former union minister and a known bete noire of Yediyurappa has been publicly making open allegations against the veteran leader and his son Vijayendra for some time now.

He had even openly criticised the party's decision to appoint Vijayendra as its state president.   -- PTI
