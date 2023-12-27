RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Beijing records longest cold wave since 1951
December 27, 2023  12:33
The Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in China. Pic: Reuters/Liz Lee
The Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in China. Pic: Reuters/Liz Lee
China's Beijing recorded the longest cold wave since records began in 1951 as the freezing temperature and snowfall experienced in the Chinese capital and elsewhere began to ease, CNN reported. 

The temperature recorded at Beijing's Nanjiao weather station rose to above zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday afternoon for the first time in days, Chinese local media, Beijing Daily stated.  

"Since the temperature first dropped to below zero degrees on December 11, the temperature had remained below that line for more than 300 hours," Beijing Daily wrote. 

 This month, a strong cold wave swept through most of China and pushed the heat capacity of some cities in northern China to its limit, reported CNN. Following this severe cold wave, China's central province of Henan has seen multiple system failures.

 In Jiaozuo City, heating was partially halted after a malfunction at the Wanfang power plant on Friday. However, the problem was solved on Saturday and heating is expected to resume Sunday night, according to the official newspaper of the city, Jiaozuo Daily. -- ANI
