RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ayodhya railway junction renamed as Ayodhya Dham
December 27, 2023  23:40
A view of the Ayodhya railway station. /AN image
A view of the Ayodhya railway station. /AN image
Ayodhya railway junction in Uttar Pradesh has been renamed as Ayodhya Dham junction, local MP Lallu Singh said on Wednesday. 

The announcement came days before the inauguration of the redevelopment railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

In a post on X, Singh said, "Ayodhya Junction has become Ayodhya Dham Junction." 

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the renaming has been done respecting public sentiments, he said. 

Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped station and newly built airport in the temple town on December 30. 

Weeks later on January 22, the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held in the presence of the prime minister. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances