RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AIIMS-Delhi to set up Covid screening OPD, 12 beds for seriously ill patients
December 27, 2023  22:31
File image
File image
Amid a rise in cases, AIIMS-Delhi has decided to set up a COVID-19 screening OPD in the emergency department while 12 beds in one ward will be earmarked for the hospitalisation of seriously ill patients. 

According to an office memorandum issued on Wednesday, a screening out-patient department in the emergency department will be set up to screen patients for Covid-like symptoms and triage those on the basis of medical requirement. 

A meeting chaired by AIIMS-Delhi Director M Srinivas was held on Wednesday on the contingency measures for seriously ill COVID-19 patients. 

In supersession of the earlier circulars/guidelines, AIIMS-Delhi has further decided that testing will be done for patients with SARI-like (Severe Acute Respiratory Infections) symptoms. 

Every department will make provisions in their designated wards to manage in-patients who test positive for COVID-19, the office memorandum stated. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances