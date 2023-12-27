Ad hoc wrestling group formed after WFI suspension





The Sports Ministry had taken decisive measures against the recently formed Wrestling Federation of India body, headed by Sanjay Singh, by suspending its operations.





On Sunday, December 24, the ministry declared that the WFI had demonstrated a clear disregard for established rules and regulations.





The WFI elections were held on December 21 with former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins.

The Indian Olympic Association forms an ad hoc committee to supervise the operations of Wrestling Federation of India, which include athlete selection, submitting entries for athletes to participate in international events, organizing sports activities, handling bank accounts, managing the website, and other related responsibilities.