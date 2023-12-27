2 labourers killed as ceiling of under-construction hall collapses in UP





Additional superintendent of police Atish Kumar Singh said two labourers -- Neeraj (20) and Ash Kumar (25) -- died in the incident in Daulatpur village of this district.





Five others -- Santosh Paswan, Sudarshan, Gautam, Ravindra and Ajay Giri -- were seriously injured in the incident and admitted to hospital for treatment, he said.





Singh said investigation is underway and legal action will be taken accordingly. -- PTI

Two labourers died and five others were injured on Wednesday when the ceiling of an under-construction marriage hall collapsed in a village under Kolhui police station limits, officials said.