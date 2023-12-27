RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
10 cooking gas cylinders explode in Pune area
December 27, 2023  17:39
image
As many as 10 cooking gas cylinders exploded in Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday, said a fire official.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred in the city's Viman Nagar area between 2.45 pm and 3 pm, he said.

Officials did not immediately elaborate on what triggered the explosion of cylinders.

About 100 cylinders had been kept in an open space under a tin shed near hutments of construction workers, the official said.

Three fire tenders and water tankers were sent to the spot to douse the fire, which erupted after the explosion of the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, the official said.

Fire officials also removed the remaining cylinders from the scene and sprayed water on them to contain further damage, said Devendra Potphode, the chief fire officer of Pune Municipal Corporation.

He said that no one was injured in the incident and a probe is on to ascertain the reason behind it.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances