Will find pirates from depths of sea: Rajnath





He adds that India has intensified patrolling of seas after recent attacks on merchant navy ships and that the government has taken the drone attack on MV Chem Pluto and the attack on MV Saibaba in the Red Sea seriously.





The Merchant ship MV Chem Pluto which was attacked two days ago by a drone arrived outside the Mumbai port under the protection of Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram, Defence officials said on Tuesday.





The cargo of the ship is planned to be transferred to another ship and a joint investigation is being carried out by the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Intelligence agencies and other officials concerned to ascertain how the ship was attacked on December 23.





As per the defence officials, the agencies would also try to find out whether the projectile used to attack the ship was a missile or a drone. The Indian Coast Guard has also enhanced patrolling in the area to protect merchant vessels passing in the region.





The officials said on Sunday that the India-bound merchant vessel, 'which came under attack by a drone', is being escorted back to native shores by Coast Guard ship Vikram in the Arabian Sea.

"We will find those who executed recent attacks on merchant navy ships even from the depths of the seas and take strict action," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says.