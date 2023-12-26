RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will expose scam under Yediyurappa if ...: BJP MLA
December 26, 2023  22:51
Disgruntled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday warned that he would expose the alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore in the BJP government in Karnataka led by BS Yediyurappa at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic if he was expelled from the party.

Quickly responding to his statement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Yatnal's allegations about the irregularities that took place when Yediyurappa was the chief minister were proof of their charges that there was a '40 per cent commission government' in the state during the BJP rule.

As many BJP leaders have been demanding action against him, Yatnal said, "They (the BJP government in Karnataka) have done everything (huge corruption during Covid). Let them serve me a notice and try to expel me from the party, I will expose them."

Yatnal, who has launched a tirade against Yediyurappa and his family, especially after his second son B Y Vijayendra was made the BJP state president, said there was large-scale corruption in coronavirus management during the BJP government.

"A mask that costs Rs 45 each, Mr Yediyurappa how much did your government spend on each of them during Covid? They had put a price of Rs 485 for each mask...," the agitated BJP MLA said in Vijayapura.
