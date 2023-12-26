RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award
December 26, 2023  19:49
Vinesh Phogat
World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh as the Wrestling Federation of India president, the wrestler wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Vinesh's decision comes days after Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Deafylmpics champion Virender Singh Yadav returned their Padma Shri awards. 

"I am returning my Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award," Vinesh announced through a letter that she posted in her X (formerly Twitter) account. 

On Thursday, Sanjay Singh was elected as the president of the WFI after the panel led by the close aide of Brij Bhushan won 13 of the 15 posts. 

The wrestlers had demanded that no close associate of Brij Bhushan should enter the WFI administration. -- PTI
